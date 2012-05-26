Patrick Algrim

Groupon Design Hackathon

@Ian Silber suggested we do a little internal design hackathon for the app icon in an upcoming iPhone app release. My first submission. Sometimes I like just putzing in Photoshop and not thinking about Product at all.

Posted on May 26, 2012
