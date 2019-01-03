Özkan Fıçıcıoğlu

Venus de Milo "Am I Dead?"

Özkan Fıçıcıoğlu
Özkan Fıçıcıoğlu
  • Save
Venus de Milo "Am I Dead?" sculpture virtualreality vr venusdemilo venus ozkanfi branding typography composition black sketch designer vector illustration design
Download color palette

Thought how would it be if I'd give Venus her arms. She got used to the modern world quickly.

Özkan Fıçıcıoğlu
Özkan Fıçıcıoğlu

More by Özkan Fıçıcıoğlu

View profile
    • Like