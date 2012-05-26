Alfredo Garcia

Rocket Launch!

Alfredo Garcia
Alfredo Garcia
  • Save
Rocket Launch! rocket launch moon space astronomy
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble,

I saw Morgan's HyperCompact logo (http://dribbble.com/shots/413803-Get-your-wings) and Justin Mezzell's _128 shot (http://dribbble.com/shots/573048--128) and got inspired to create this. Those guys are amazing designers!

Feedback is very much welcomed. Tell me what you guys think!

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Alfredo Garcia
Alfredo Garcia

More by Alfredo Garcia

View profile
    • Like