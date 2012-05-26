Daniel Eden

Notepad [CSS]

Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden
  • Save
Notepad [CSS] notepad rebound css css3 webapp web
Download color palette

Some things I just couldn't get - the torn paper and the drop shadow on the stitching. But hey, we're not all perfect.

Behold.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Daniel Eden
Daniel Eden

More by Daniel Eden

View profile
    • Like