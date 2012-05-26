Wil Nichols

Sparrow sparrow mail airplane paper plane icon icons app
Part One in an overall armchair redesign/revision of Sparrow. Keeping the general perspective of the original icon as a means for familiarity. I have a less conventional sketch that I'm going to develop later as another replacement icon. Graphite alternative will be included.

Posted on May 26, 2012
