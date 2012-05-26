Allen Issac

SHIELD

SHIELD texture wallpaper shield avengers film
The final wallpaper in my Avengers lineup. I made this as a compromise for all of the people interested in Fury, Hawk, Widow, etc.

Wallpaper available: http://fav.me/d4ykcis

Posted on May 26, 2012
