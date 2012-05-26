This is my rendition of a feature I'm hoping for in OSX Mountain Lion coming out this summer. Many websites such as Pinterest.com and GimmeBar.com have introduced us to this addictive grid view. The entire view is covered in photos without leaving unnecessary white space... (AHHHEM, flickr.com)

Thanks @Åke Brattberg for some icon inspiration!

FULL VIEW,

http://calebamesbury.com/dribbble/OSX-Mountain-Lion-Finder-Grid-View.jpg