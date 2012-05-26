Caleb Amesbury

Osx Mountain Lion, Finder Grid-View

This is my rendition of a feature I'm hoping for in OSX Mountain Lion coming out this summer. Many websites such as Pinterest.com and GimmeBar.com have introduced us to this addictive grid view. The entire view is covered in photos without leaving unnecessary white space... (AHHHEM, flickr.com)

Thanks @Åke Brattberg for some icon inspiration!

http://calebamesbury.com/dribbble/OSX-Mountain-Lion-Finder-Grid-View.jpg

Rebound of
Icons in panel
By Åke Brattberg
Posted on May 26, 2012
