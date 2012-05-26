Adam Kiss

Drive Porter (buttons update)

iphone app application dark black blue switch buttons tag car cartag gps estimation
After a while, I played with Drive Porter (again). I'd like to finalize graphics over the next week.

There was a little problem with previous 'love this' / 'hate this', so I changed this to buttons. The buttons' color is not 100% final, and also, it seems that pixel precision is a little off. Otherwise, this will be superfun to make :)

Posted on May 26, 2012
