Workout Tracking

workout gym app ios
Here's the final workout tracking screen.

This is a rendering, but the Interface-Shot is from our actual beta version.

The Interface is build like a waterfall. Starting on top with your exercises, following the "picker wheels" to enter your weight/reps and finally the "log-it" button with "pause" function.

(the bottom is filled with your already tracked exercises....)

You might have guessed it ... the log can be "dragged" to be seen in full-screen mode.

greets

Posted on May 26, 2012
