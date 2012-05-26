Joseph Sanabria

The Painter

The Painter
A quick little speed paint while relaxing watching tv of a plein air painter looking for a good spot to paint. For a full res version please visit my blog;
http://josephsanabria.blogspot.com/2012/05/painter.html

Posted on May 26, 2012
