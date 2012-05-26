ANDREW&ANN

Our Wedding Program

ANDREW&ANN
ANDREW&ANN
  • Save
Our Wedding Program print program dancing wheat grass wedding
Download color palette

Getting to design our wedding was the best part of planning. We went for a classy feel but made our program into a ten page magazine. Our photographs are credited to Robert Christopher Woolley.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
ANDREW&ANN
ANDREW&ANN

More by ANDREW&ANN

View profile
    • Like