GOOD Ideas For Cities Challenge - Dallas

Metro inspired map in progress for GOOD's Ideas For Cities challenge. Challenge is to improve branding, wayfinding and awareness of Dallas' off-road trail system and it's connectivity to the city around it. Our team chose to highlight the trail system as an integral part of the overall transit system in the City of Dallas, highlighting linkages to DART Light Rail Stations as well as key neighborhoods.

Colors not final. Bolder lines are trails, thinner lines are DART rail lines which are identified by color.