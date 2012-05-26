ANDREW&ANN

Our First Business Cards

Our First Business Cards
This is a proof for our first set of business cards. We got 1000 for free through a student discount. Needless to say we didn't get through all of them before our information became outdated.

Posted on May 26, 2012
