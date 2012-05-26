Justtype Dribbble

http://www.justtype.it

Hey everyone, i'm quite new to the community but i'm loving it so far. Here is a project i've been working on for a week. Its basically a search interface designed for us "shortcut lovers" :)

I'll be updating it as i find more time, some features i've thought are i: for image v: for video search. I'would love to get some feedback on where this might go!

Currently i'm pulling the results from google but i might integrate more search engines as the project evolves.

Finally i would like to thank Ahmet Sulek for making this dream come to life. Enjoy :)

PS: Just retype to search again. (User manual coming soon)