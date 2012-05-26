Matt Scribner

Nerd Cat

Matt Scribner
Matt Scribner
  • Save
Nerd Cat nerd pen pencil calculator pocket
Download color palette

My favorite bit from the cat card is the nerd cat's pocket. So... here it is in detail.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Matt Scribner
Matt Scribner
Hey there. I'm Scrib. Art director at Underbelly.

More by Matt Scribner

View profile
    • Like