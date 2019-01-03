Dan Lehman

City Bean Brand Exploration

City Bean Brand Exploration retro circular line process exploration identity logotipe logotype cb monogram lettering custom type
Found this in the oldie-but-goodie bin.

This identity was part of an early exploration for City Bean Roasters in LA, but wasn't selected for the final execution.

See more of my custom branding and typography on my site.

Branding, Illustration, & Packaging
