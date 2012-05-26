A little comment in the saying roughly thanks for viewing the source. I see viewing source as either a compliment "hey I like this site, how is it built?" or "this site sucks what the heck is it built with?" My comment will hopefully address both crowds.

In other news, I'm likely going to publish my website to Github in two forms:

1. Just the flat-file CMS, which is a modified version of Pico: http://pico.dev7studios.com/ (without Twig, and a few other details like more /*meta*/ options)

2. The whole shebang, content and all.

I can't think of any reason not to. Sharing everything under the hood is something I'd like to see more folks doing anyways. So I'm leading by example and whatnot.

If there is an obvious reason, like my site is super easy to hack, then that might sway me.