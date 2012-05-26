Sazzad Hossain

Fleech Media Logo

Fleech Media Logo fleech logo adobe fireworks
The new logo for Fleech Media. It has a backwards "F" attached to an "H" and a script "M"

Posted on May 26, 2012
