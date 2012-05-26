Taylor Hultquist-Todd

Animation Frame

Animation Frame animation felt stop-motion
A still from my first attempt at stop-motion animation. The story was loosely based on The Little Mermaid - https://vimeo.com/33945162

Posted on May 26, 2012
