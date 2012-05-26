Joe Kennedy

Fonebot Logo

Joe Kennedy
Joe Kennedy
  • Save
Fonebot Logo fonebot logo draft attempt
Download color palette

Bee boo boo bop

We need a new logo for Fonebot, and this is what I have so far. Your feedback may depend on whether we use it or not! :D

Background by @Visual Idiot

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Joe Kennedy
Joe Kennedy

More by Joe Kennedy

View profile
    • Like