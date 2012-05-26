on the road

Full preview is here! http://d.pr/i/sIIq

Hi guys, I'm working on an App that all about car. This app could helps you find available insurance or get online compensation when you have accident. It also helps you to compare the oil price nearby, and watch the road condition.

This is a quick expression. Please help me to refine my work. About the theme, the color, the texture, the detail, the concept, the composition anyway. Your opinion is very important to me. Thank you!