Andrew Pautler

RCL Logo

Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler
  • Save
RCL Logo logo design type typography red circle
Download color palette

Part of a rejected logo option. It wasn't "there" yet, but I thought it could have been pretty cool.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Andrew Pautler
Andrew Pautler

More by Andrew Pautler

View profile
    • Like