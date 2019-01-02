Nicat Manafov

FloAR - Herbs Recognition App

I've been working on an AR app around 3 days. Herb recognition AR App. Imagine you are in the forest and saw a herb. You show the herb to your smartphone's camera and get information about it. Created in @Adobe XD using Auto-Animate feature.

Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come.
