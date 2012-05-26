Tom Davies

Defined Focus

Tom Davies
Tom Davies
  • Save
Defined Focus logo
Download color palette

Stripped back to basics

Dc92b726d6209c4aae2b50a2ef926eff
Rebound of
Defined Focus Logo idea
By Tom Davies
View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Tom Davies
Tom Davies

More by Tom Davies

View profile
    • Like