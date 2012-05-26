Helder Oliveira

Getting tough

Helder Oliveira
Helder Oliveira
  • Save
Getting tough editorial press illustration economy business
Download color palette

New editorial illustration. Some war companies around the world.
Its a wide illustration and difficult to capture the all scene without loosing the detail.
Full: http://konstriktor.net/blog/2012/cimpor/

Have a great weekend fellow dribblers!

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Helder Oliveira
Helder Oliveira

More by Helder Oliveira

View profile
    • Like