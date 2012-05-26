Michal Ratajczak

Hide Apps in iOS6

Hide Apps in iOS6
The iOS is missing many features, for me the most important of these is the inability to hide the default applications.

I'm waiting for this little tweak. If the springboard will not change much in iOS 6, I would like to be able to hide the application as in attached picture.

Full screen: http://cl.ly/Guv6

Posted on May 26, 2012
