Julianne Powell

El Bbbird

Julianne Powell
Julianne Powell
  • Save
El Bbbird thank you illustration drawing cartoon el bbbird sketch mexican sombrero dribbble
Download color palette

My first Dribbble shot- created to thank @Dribbble for the draft! I had no idea what to do, until I realised Dribbble was just El Bbbird backwards... so ...I drew my interpretation of a mexican bird with a stutter.

Julianne Powell
Julianne Powell

More by Julianne Powell

View profile
    • Like