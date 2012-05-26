Jonathan Woodward

BBC Wildlife Artist Of The Year 2012: Commended Finalist

BBC Wildlife Artist Of The Year 2012: Commended Finalist
I recently reached the finals of the BBC Wildlife Artist of the Year 2012 competition and received a commendation from the judges.

Here's a little badge I made to display on my website...

Posted on May 26, 2012
