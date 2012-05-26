Maciej Żelaznowski

Potwur Design Lab

Maciej Żelaznowski
Maciej Żelaznowski
Hire Me
  • Save
Potwur Design Lab potwur design lab logo mendeleyev icons adobe science
Download color palette

Identity element for a creative studio

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Maciej Żelaznowski
Maciej Żelaznowski
Digital Brand Designer
Hire Me

More by Maciej Żelaznowski

View profile
    • Like