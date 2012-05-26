Geert Van Couteren

Qbic

Geert Van Couteren
Geert Van Couteren
  • Save
Qbic logo corporate identity
Download color palette

Logo design for an inter-university seed capital fund
More about Qbic

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Geert Van Couteren
Geert Van Couteren

More by Geert Van Couteren

View profile
    • Like