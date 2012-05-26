Vikas Shukla

Cookie King

Vikas Shukla
Vikas Shukla
  • Save
Cookie King ui ux website homepage banner footer navigation orange brown black gray jquery xhtml
Download color palette

For the better look and feel just check out the live site @ http://miteshfoods.com/cookieking/ and please post your comments or suggestion.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Vikas Shukla
Vikas Shukla

More by Vikas Shukla

View profile
    • Like