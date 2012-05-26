Kevin Cash

Encounters With The Future!

Kevin Cash
Kevin Cash
Hire Me
  • Save
Encounters With The Future! aliens collage black and white retro robots
Download color palette

I had access to an incredible old photo collection and decided to make some collages. Came out with a few really fun pieces this is one of 4.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2012
Kevin Cash
Kevin Cash
Art Director & Designer
Hire Me

More by Kevin Cash

View profile
    • Like