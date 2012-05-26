Cole Blotcky

Riki-Oh Screenprint

Riki-Oh Screenprint movie poster illustration poster blood asian
Illustration for a the Dragon's Fury Print Exhibition in Eugene Oregon.

The theme was Martial Arts, so I created a new movie poster for the cult classic: 'Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky.'

Here's the full poster: http://i.imgur.com/erFvm.jpg

Posted on May 26, 2012
