Decore Deco - Logo Concepts

Hey awesome people! Here's a logo i'm creating for Decore Deco, a business that sells 100% Cotton Interior Design Goods such as Art Prints and Woven Blankets.

I aimed for a mark with two D's but also with a relation to cotton by interlacing the letters.. Both me and the client are leaning towards the right one because it's the one that conveys that idea the most!

Do you think we are correct on that decision? Let us know in the comments 💪

