Wisecraft

Decore Deco - Logo Concepts

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Hire Me
  • Save
Decore Deco - Logo Concepts brand typography brand identity lettermark negative space logotype designer branding logomark cloth logo wool symbol smart mark sketch process cotton logomark identity designer icon design bold interlaced black and white letters dd initials d clever monogram decore deco
Download color palette

Hey awesome people! Here's a logo i'm creating for Decore Deco, a business that sells 100% Cotton Interior Design Goods such as Art Prints and Woven Blankets.

I aimed for a mark with two D's but also with a relation to cotton by interlacing the letters.. Both me and the client are leaning towards the right one because it's the one that conveys that idea the most!

Do you think we are correct on that decision? Let us know in the comments 💪

--

📨 Got a project? Let's work together! Email: wisecrafted@gmail.com

--

Wisecraft
Wisecraft
Brand Identities crafted with wisdom.
Hire Me

More by Wisecraft

View profile
    • Like