Justin Barr Young

Re-designing my personal site

Justin Barr Young
Justin Barr Young
  • Save
Re-designing my personal site css3 header css html texture
Download color palette

Experimenting with a header for my new site. The "A" is in its hover state.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Justin Barr Young
Justin Barr Young

More by Justin Barr Young

View profile
    • Like