Vic Fernandez

Árbol

Vic Fernandez
Vic Fernandez
  • Save
Árbol front-end wordpress dashboard publish stories paper textures
Download color palette

We like to write little stories, but we don't like to have to go all the way to the wordpress dashboard. So we're taking the publish form up to the front-end for this little blog I'm working on.

Full: http://cl.ly/0z3l2W3X3H242j2c2W1J

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Vic Fernandez
Vic Fernandez

More by Vic Fernandez

View profile
    • Like