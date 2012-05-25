Marco Moreno

Stackle

Marco Moreno
Marco Moreno
  • Save
Stackle stacks paper transmit pattern gradient visual idiot shadow crisp iceberg growl theme
Download color palette

@Bobby Giangeruso I'm reboundin! Cool shot, wanted to try one. XD

Marco Moreno
Marco Moreno
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Marco Moreno

View profile
    • Like