OSCAR Logo

OSCAR, is the concept name for the Online Schedule Creation And Registration system at my college. Not only did I have the privilege of naming OSCAR, I was also tasked with creating it's identity. This logo depicts colored rings symbolizing each of the five days of the school week. When students go online and create their schedule, they are in essence weaving their week together just like the rings of this logo. I actually went so far as to conduct a poll in the dorms to see what colors people associated with what days of the week in order to know which colors to use for the rings.