Libre Initiative Logo Concept

star texas political logo libre
This was an early concept for the Libre Initiative logo. Since Libre is mainly based in Texas, I was going for an icon that conveyed the flavor of that area while also depicting the patchwork landscape of america with the symbol of our liberty at the center.

Posted on May 25, 2012
