Libre Initiative Logo
The Libre Initiative is a political action group striving to get people excited about being involved in their government. With this one I wanted to incorporate a visual reference to the statue of liberty, but also an element from the american flag, the traditional five point star. The idea of a sunrise portrays constant hope that tomorrow is a new day, another chance to help change things for the better.

Posted on May 25, 2012
