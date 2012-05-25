Stephane Rangaya

Flag of the Earth

Flag of the Earth flag earth project
This is an attempt to collectively design a flag of the Earth. It was inspired by the Pioneer plaque sent to space 40 years ago (http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pioneer_plaque)

You can contribute on Github. https://github.com/stephanerangaya/earthflag/

Posted on May 25, 2012
