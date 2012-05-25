Aron Jean Shay

Truffles The Cat

Aron Jean Shay
Aron Jean Shay
  • Save
Truffles The Cat cat color pencil prismacolor markers paper butterfly kitten kitty
Download color palette

This is Truffles the cat, and this drawing was for the winner of a random drawing held when my first shirt 'Time-cat' was on sale at TheYetee. Combination color pencils, Col-erase, and Prismacolor markers to make this.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Aron Jean Shay
Aron Jean Shay

More by Aron Jean Shay

View profile
    • Like