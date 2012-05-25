Peter Gutierrez

If Only You Could See

Peter Gutierrez
Peter Gutierrez
  • Save
If Only You Could See blade runner mother falcon see
Download color palette

Illustration I made for Mother Falcon's Blade Runner Tribute Show.

More details here:
http://www.behance.net/gallery/If-Only-You-Could-See/3951825

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Peter Gutierrez
Peter Gutierrez

More by Peter Gutierrez

View profile
    • Like