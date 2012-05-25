Mariusz Onichowski

App-ico sport

Mariusz Onichowski
Mariusz Onichowski
Hire Me
  • Save
App-ico sport application icon mobile graphic running time sport concept ios
Download color palette

for fun ;)

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Mariusz Onichowski
Mariusz Onichowski
UI • UX • Brand • Illustration • Motion
Hire Me

More by Mariusz Onichowski

View profile
    • Like