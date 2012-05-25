Irfan Mir

Alignment icons

Irfan Mir
Irfan Mir
  • Save
Alignment icons adobe alignment icons alignment icons
Download color palette

Couldn't find a shot of the alignment icons I use everyday, so I decided to make one and share :-)

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Irfan Mir
Irfan Mir

More by Irfan Mir

View profile
    • Like