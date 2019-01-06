Akdesain

sounds 6/365 🎵

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
sounds 6/365 🎵 clean vector design modern branding lettering akdesain illustration minimal creative logo design negative space soul typography logo type note music sounds
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like