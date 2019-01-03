Akdesain

Hammer 4/365 🔨

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Hammer 4/365 🔨 logo modern symbol akdesain illustration creative branding negative space lettering clean logo design minimal logo type typography hamer logo
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like