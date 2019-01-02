Akdesain

money 3/365 💲🤑

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
money 3/365 💲🤑 design modern logo design illustration akdesain vector creative branding minimal money logo dollar sign mark lettering typography logo type clean negative space
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like