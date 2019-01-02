Akdesain

Skecth 2/365 ✏️✏️

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Skecth 2/365 ✏️✏️ logos design symbol lettering akdesain typography creative branding logo design concept clean minimal typorgraphy logo type illustration logo design negative space pencil sketch
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like