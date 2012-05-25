Cody Meddaugh

Run and Hide, like Wild Things

Cody Meddaugh
Cody Meddaugh
  • Save
Run and Hide, like Wild Things where the wild things are wild things design illustration
Download color palette

Design I did awhile ago and hasn't been used yet, so I submitted it to Design By Humans for a chance to be printed.

You can vote here

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2012
Cody Meddaugh
Cody Meddaugh

More by Cody Meddaugh

View profile
    • Like